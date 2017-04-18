Locally-assembled Renault Captur with EEV now more affordable than ever

At the new price point, the Captur is a very attractive option for people on-the-go. — Picture courtesy of RenaultKUALA LUMPUR April 18 — In a short ceremony at the Tan Chong Motor Assemblies plant in Segambut, Renault and TC Euro Cars (TCEC) launched the locally assembled Renault Captur crossover for the domestic market to meet the increasing trend for compact vehicles that offer versatility, fuel efficiency and safety for today’s active urban lifestyle.

In addition to the current specifications and features found in the fully-imported version, the locally-assembled Renault Captur is now certified as an EEV (Energy Efficient Vehicle) and is available at a new price of RM109,000 (on-the-road inclusive of GST, without insurance, for Peninsular Malaysia and private registration). The previous price for the CBU (fully imported) model was RM120,000.00.

At the launch ceremony of the Renault Captur at the Tan Chong Motor Assemblies plant in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by YS KhongThe locally-assembled Captur will be available in a new colour combination — a trendy two-toned Flame Red body with Diamond Black roof. Customers can also opt for interior leather seats at an additional cost.

“Captur has a great urban appeal with its trendy design, European safety and comfort standards, high driving position and easy manoeuvrability. At the new price point, the Captur is a very attractive option for people on-the-go,” said Kuan Kim Luen, CEO, TC Euro Cars Sdn Bhd

The locally-assembled Renault Captur will officially be available for sale starting 19 April 2017 and the first 100 customers to place an order will enjoy an early bird rebate of RM11,000 for additional savings. Additionally, TCEC will be showcasing the locally-assembled Captur at LG, Oval Concourse, 1 Utama Shopping Centre on 19-23 April 2017.

Fashionable yet practical, the Renault Captur stands out from the crowd with its expressive styling and trendy dual-tone colour exterior that express an assertive yet unpretentious personality. — Picture courtesy of RenaultThe Captur is Renault’s third locally-assembled model in Malaysia. The TCMA facility has passed stringent evaluations and quality standards set by Renault, to ensure the plant meets Renault-certified specifications.

“Malaysia is the only other country besides Renault’s facility in Spain to assemble the Captur and proves a significant step forward in cementing Renault’s continued commitment in Malaysia,” said Kim Taejoon, Vice President, Supply Chain Renault Asia-Pacific Region.

“This local assembly of the Captur reinforces TCEC’s on-going, successful partnership with Renault. The Captur continues to be a global success and increasingly, it has become the model through which most consumers first come to know Renault here in Malaysia. We are confident that this new milestone will help propel the competitiveness of this model here within its segment,” added Kuan.

The Captur is one of Renault’s most in-demand models and has more than 760,000 units produced globally since 2013. The model is the number one seller in its segment in Europe.

Its compact footprint and high driving position combined with substantial ground clearance and large 17-inch wheels are ideal for the active and young-at-heart.

An interior view of the Captur. — Picture by YS KhongA lot of attention to detail has been paid to the interior of the Renault Captur, which is designed to be both welcoming and occupant friendly.

Refinements include attractive zippable seat covers with stylish stitching that are removable for easy washing, a reversible boot floor with carpeting on one side and plastic on the other as well as the sliding and foldable bench seat, which splits 60:40 for increased boot space.

The turbocharged TCe 120 engine inside the Renault Captur. — Picture by YS KhongThe Renault Captur is powered by the turbocharged TCe 120 engine that is mated to a six-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) transmission, which delivers more torque than a 1.8L normally-aspirated engine for powerful acceleration from low revs. At the same time, this spirited crossover also offers exceptional fuel efficiency of up to 5.4L/100km (based on NEDC).

Standard features and safety equipment include:

Auto Headlights and Rain Sensors

MediaNav with 7” touchscreen, AUX, USB, Bluetooth, Navigation and Reverse camera

Keyless entry and start

Eco mode for additional fuel efficiency of up to 10 per cent

Four high-efficiency airbags — dual frontal and dual head/thorax side. A specific algorithm adjusts the way the head-thorax airbags are deployed to match the severity of the impact. For added safety, two additional sensors function to detect impacts and respond up to twice as quickly.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with traction control

Hill Start Assist

The Captur in Pacific Blue color option. — Picture by YS KhongThe locally-assembled Renault Captur is now available across all Renault showrooms in four stylish two-toned colour options. The four colour options are:

New Flame Red (body) / Diamond Black (roof)

Arizona Orange (body) / Diamond Black (roof)

Pacific Blue (body) / Ivory (roof)

Ivory (body) / Diamond Black (roof)

Like all Renault mainstream vehicles, the locally-assembled Captur comes with a five-year manufacturer’s warranty with unlimited mileage. This warranty is fully backed by Renault and not undertaken by any other insurance companies, which means terms and conditions as well as parts covered are consistent from the first year of ownership to the end of the warranty period.

TCEC is holding a public launch of the locally-assembled Renault Captur on 19 — 23 April 2017 at LG, Oval Concourse, 1 Utama Shopping Centre. Alternatively, interested members of the public can also visit any Renault showroom nationwide on 22-23 April 2017 to take a closer look at and test drive the Renault Captur.