Locally assembled Mitsubishi Outlander now available in Malaysia

The Mitsubishi Outlander is contract-assembled by Tan Chong Motors Assemblies (TCMA) at its plant in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur. — Pictures by YS Khong KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Here’s a piece of heartening news for SUV lovers in Malaysia — the Mitsubishi Outlander is now available in locally assembled form (CKD), and with a down-sized 2.0 litre gasoline engine, is more affordable. At an introductory price of only RM139,988.00 valid until the year end, the 7-seater Outlander is possibly the most affordable SUV in its class.

The middle row offers decent legroom.The Mitsubishi Outlander is contract-assembled by Tan Chong Motors Assemblies (TCMA) at its plant in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur. TCMA is highly experienced in the vehicle assembly business, and is one of the earliest established assembly plants in Malaysia, starting with the assembly of Datsun cars (later called Nissan) more than half a century ago. The plant in Segambut also assembles the Mitsubishi ASX, Renault and Subaru vehicles.

The Outlander was launched in April 2016 as a fully imported (CBU) SUV from Japan, with a 2.4 litre engine. The newly-introduced 2.0 litre variant will be sold alongside the imported 2.4 litre version.

Strategically, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) wants to make available an affordable 7-seater SUV, hence the move towards a smaller engine capacity and some cutback on some specifications in addition to the tax incentives for going CKD.

The 2.0 litre Outlander is powered by Mitsubishi’s well proven 2.0 litre DOHC fuel injected engine, detuned slightly to provide more low-end power. Engine output is 145PS and 196Nm of torque.

Independant suspension promises good handling.The 4WD system is retained, as is the CVT. The ‘Multi-Select 4WD system in the Outlander has three modes for the driver to select — 4WD Eco, 4WD Auto and 4WD Lock to tackle all sorts of terrain.

Safety equipment includes seven airbags, ABS and EBD, Brake Assist, Active Stability and Traction Control (ASTC), Hill Start Assist (HAS) and Isofix child seat mounts. A reverse camera is also standard equipment.

Notable exterior features are 18-inch alloy wheels and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL). For convenience, the headlamps and wipers are automatic, and there is keyless entry and a push-start button.

On the inside, the Outlander features 7-seats, with the last row two seats foldable to present a flat floor at the rear. With the second and third row seats folded, the Outlander boasts of a massive 1,608 litres of cargo space. A 7-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay functionality also comes with Air Gesture control.

The Outlander 2.0L gets front parking sensors as well, in addition to which there is a dashcam as well as security/solar film for all windows. Three colours, Red Metallic, Solar White and Ruby Black are available. Ruby Black for the Outlander is available exclusively for the Malaysian market.

On paper, the Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0l looks a real steal considering the high spec level versus the asking price. When asked about the fuel consumption, Mitsubishi’s reply is that whilst the 2.4 litre Outlander has a fuel consumption figure of 13.0 kilometres per litre, the 2.0 litre variant is capable of 13.7 kilometres per litre. Whilst we are waiting for a test unit for evaluation, you might want to go over to the nearest Mitsubishi showroom and book a test drive for yourselves. Stay tuned for more!

The new 2.0 litre Mitsubishi Outlander — rear view.