Lexus Malaysia aims to sell 1,500 units this year

Picture shows the Lexus LX 570 that uses a full-time 4-wheel drive system. — Picture courtesy of Lexus MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The exclusive distributor of Lexus vehicles in Malaysia, UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd, expects to sell 1,500 units this year.

Lexus Malaysia President, K. Ravindran, said the company had sold 950 units in 2017.

He said as Malaysia’s luxury car market grew, the company aimed to shift more Malaysians to the globally-popular Lexus brand which has yet to gain firmer ground in the country.

“We will be launching a few more Lexus models this year. We do not want to compete with other luxurious brands, as our focus market is more towards the corporate and business individuals,” he told reporters after the launch of Lexus LS 500 in conjunction with its 10-year global anniversary here today.

Ravindran said the company aimed to sell 60 of the Lexus LS 500, its new fifth-generation of the Lexus LS series this year.

The new LS series was the most advanced Lexus model, built on the same high-performance platform as the LC series, featuring an all-new 3.5 litre twin turbo V6 and the world’s first 10-speed automatic transmission in its class, he said.

The LS is also the first Lexus sedan with a six-window profile, providing excellent outward visibility.

The Lexus safety system also features pre-collision safety system, lane departure alert with lane keep assist, dynamic radar with adaptive cruise control and automatic high beam system.

The LS 500 comes in three variants — LS 500 Luxury, LS 500 Executive and LS 500h Executive Hybrid. It has 11 exterior colours showcasing an advanced and dynamic design, with on-the-road prices starting from RM799,000. — Bernama