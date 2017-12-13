Led Zeppelin vocalist’s Aston Martin DB5 up for sale

The 1965 Aston Martin DB5 formerly owned by Robert Plant on ClassicCarsForSale. — Picture courtesy of ClassicCarsForSaleLONDON, Dec 13 — A mid-1960s Aston Martin DB5 is already an extremely iconic car that will command a high price when put up for sale, thanks in no small way to its legendary role as James Bond's car in the 1964 film Goldfinger.

But sprinkle an extra dose of stardust, courtesy of previously being owned by Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, and the price can be expected to rise considerably higher still. At least, that's what the car's current owner will be hoping as this very special 1965 model is now on the market again.

The vocalist of hard rock giants Led Zeppelin owned the car from the early 1970s until 1986, when he then decided to sell it to a father and son team of collectors based in England. The four-seater GT is painted in the colour Dubonnet Rose, it has 62,400 miles on the clock, a tan leather interior, and probably a whole host of intriguing but untold stories of rock-and-roll excess too.

The DB5 was introduced as an update to its predecessor, the DB4, and features a 4.0-litre, DOHC straight-six engine that developed 285 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft. of torque, and came mated to a full synchromesh ZF five-speed gearbox.

This particular example was restored to its full splendour by Aston Martin agents Chapman Spooner not long after Plant sold it back in 1986. It then went on to be entered in several Aston Martin Owners Club events throughout the late 1980s. It was bought by its current owner in 2008, and has since been used very sparingly and kept in a controlled environment.

It appears the DB5 was the car to have for British rock music royalty of the era, as a 1964 example recently auctioned by Bonhams of Bond Street for US$1.8 million (RM7.3 million) was previously owned by Beatles legend Paul McCartney.

Plant's Aston is currently being offered for sale through the ClassicCarsForSale website, and understandably, it's listed as price upon application. — AFP-Relaxnews