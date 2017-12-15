Last example of McLaren Senna production run auctioned for US$2.67m

Viviane Senna and Bruno Senna with McLaren Senna. — AFP picZURICH, Dec 15 — As soon as the McLaren Senna was unveiled to the waiting world it was also announced that every one of the 500 production run was already spoken for. Well, that didn’t mean every one of them had been snapped up by consumers, as one build slot was held back to be auctioned with the proceeds of the sale going to the Senna Institute.

The auction was held at a private function for McLaren customers, and the car being auctioned was the very last one of the limited run of 500 cars that will eventually roll off the production line. After a spirited auction that saw some intensive bidding, the McLaren Senna finally sold for an astonishing US$2.67 million (RM10.9 million). That money will now go to the Senna Institute, which is a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing education for almost two million underprivileged children and youngsters in Brazil.

Although the eventual selling price of this Senna is a lot lower than some classic cars have been sold at auction for lately, it’s still an awful lot more than the US$1 million asking price for the other 499 examples of the Senna.

The McLaren Senna was only unveiled at one minute past midnight on December 10, when it was revealed as the most extreme road car the British hypercar manufacturer has ever created. It’s not a claim that’s in any real doubt as the Senna boasts a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V-8 under the bonnet developing 800PS (789bhp) and 800Nm (590 lb.-ft.) of torque, coupled with a lightest total dry weight of just 1,198kg.

Viviane Senna, the sister of Ayrton and mother of racing driver and McLaren ambassador, Bruno Senna, said of the sale, “Raising this amount of money for the Instituto Ayrton Senna is a wonderful result for our collaboration with McLaren Automotive. Now that the McLaren Senna has been revealed, we can say publicly how happy we are to be a part of this project.”