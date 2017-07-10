Last chance to change Takata airbags in your Honda

Takata replacement hub mall locations and operating hours. JULY 10 — As at 29th June 2017, stock availability for Takata driver front airbag inflators is 100 per cent, while completion rate stands at 80.2 per cent. Stock availability for Takata passenger front airbag inflators is also at 100 per cent while completion rate is currently at 55.9 per cent.

If you are a Honda car owner you are advised to check with your nearest Honda dealer if your car is in the affected list, as this is a life or death matter. In the interests of safety, please hurry to any one of the listed locations to get it done.

It is important that affected owners immediately replace the defective Takata front airbag inflators as they may deploy with excessive internal pressure when activated. The airbag inflator casing might rupture, which may result in injury or fatality of the driver and passenger.

Honda Malaysia remains committed to ensure the safety of Honda customers via replacement activities at selected shopping malls nationwide and mobile sales roadshow in shopping malls on every weekend in the month of July. This is in addition to the ongoing replacement activities at all authorized Honda dealers and selected Petronas Stations.

Dates and locations for the Takata replacement roadshow.The replacement activities at selected Petronas Stations will continue operating as usual. Honda Malaysia would like to thank PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) for their support throughout the collaboration period where many owners managed to have their affected Takata front airbag inflators replaced.

Honda Malaysia will continue with the ongoing replacement activities at Shopping Mall Hubs across Malaysia, with more venues being added. The Shopping Mall Hubs will provide further convenience to affected customers as it will be ongoing on every weekend in the month of July, beginning 8 July 2017*.

Honda Malaysia strongly urges affected owners to make an appointment at any Authorised Honda Service Centres to avoid any delays or setbacks. However, replacement activities at selected Shopping Mall Hubs and Petronas Stations DO NOT require advanced appointment*. Customers are encouraged to bring their vehicles only to authorised Honda dealers, selected Shopping Mall Hubs and Petronas

*Excluding Civic Type R

For further enquiries, affected customers may contact the Honda Toll Free number 1-800-88-2020. Honda customers can also check their vehicle’s recall status either by logging on to www.honda.com.my or www.productrecall.honda.com.my