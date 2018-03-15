Lamborghini Kuala Lumpur aims to sell 20 units of Lamborghini Urus

This handout picture released by Italian luxury car maker Lamborghini shows the new SUV 4x4 Urus in Bologna December 4, 2017. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Lamborghini Kuala Lumpur expects to sell 20 of its latest model and the world’s first Super Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), Lamborghini Urus, this year.

Chief Operating Officer, Marcus Chye, said to date, the company, the sole Lamborghini sales, service and spare parts centre in Malaysia, had received 30 orders since bookings opened last December.

The Lamborghini Urus was launched in Sant’ Agata Bolognese, Italy, last December and made its debut in Malaysia today.

“The response from Malaysian buyers is very positive and we expect to collect more bookings over the next two days.

“The main problem faced now is whether we can get the cars as the main factory in Italy is struggling to meet the high demand globally at the moment. We are trying to get the delivery as quickly as we can, so that the buyers don’t get upset,” he told Bernama when met after the exclusive launch event here.

Also present was Lamborghini Asia Pacific General Manager, Andrea Baldi.

Chye said the Lamborghini Urus is set to be a game changer for the luxury segment with unparalleled performance, design, driving dynamics, and daily usability.

“Malaysian buyers are some of the most discerning in the world and we are confident they will appreciate the Lamborghini Urus as a true Lamborghini in design, dynamics and emotional excitement, “ he added.

He said the price on the road is estimated at around RM1 million, without insurance and road tax.

The Lamborghini Urus is equipped with a new front-mounted, 4.0 litre petrol V8 twin-turbo aluminium engine, the first in a Lamborghini, thus reflecting the desired usage range of the model.

The model also features an automatics eight-speed gearbox, while harnessing a 650 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour (km/h) in 3.6 seconds and 0 to 200 km/h in 12.8 seconds with a top speed of 305 km/h.

On the Lamborghini Kuala Lumpur sales figures, Chye said about 20 units from various models had been sold throughout last year. — Bernama