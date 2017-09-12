LaFerrari Aperta sells for €8.3m

This LaFerrari Aperta was built to benefit the charity Save the Children. — Handout via AFPROME, Sept 12 — When all the conditions are just right, such as the date, the occasion, the venue and the guest list, a car auction can deliver some pretty staggering results for those benefitting from the proceeds. And that certainly seems to be what happened over the weekend as a special final version of the LaFerrari Aperta sold for a simply staggering €8.3 million (RM41.7 million) at an event in Italy marking the 70th anniversary of Ferrari, setting a new record for a 21st century car sold at auction.

This incredible RM Sotheby’s auction took place during the Ferrari’s 70th Anniversary event at the legendary Fiorano circuit in Italy, where the record-breaking LaFerrari Aperta was only one of the sensational cars that went under the hammer.

The Aperta sold was an extra model built in addition to the original 209 units, and like the previous record holder for the highest price at auction, this one was also sold to raise money for an excellent cause. The previous record was US$7 million for a LaFerrari model sold to raise funds for earthquake victims in Central Italy last year. The proceeds from this US$10 million sale are being donated to Save the Children, which is an international organisation working to improve the lives of disadvantaged children all around the globe.

The special LaFerrari sold this weekend boasts a metallic Rosso Fuoco livery with a double metallic Bianco Italia racing stripe on its hood and tail, but there were plenty of other Ferrari models sold at the event that were perhaps even more desirable for many enthusiasts. Other models selling for huge amounts at Fiorano included a Ferrari California 250 GT SWB that went for €7.9 million, a 1958 250 GT Cabriolet Series I for €4.7 million, and a very special aluminium-bodied 1969 365 GTB/4 Japanese barn find that went for what now sounds like a relatively bargain price of just €1.8 million.

The 365 GTB/4 was the only aluminium-bodied version built by Ferrari for road use, it only had one owner from new, and it also has incredibly low mileage. Although it will cost a considerable amount to restore to its original condition, it looks like it will still be a very good investment. As for the US$10 million LaFerrari Aperta, only time will tell. — AFP-Relaxnews