Jeep’s limited edition Wrangler Rubicon Recon on sale in UK

The 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon — FCA pic via AFPLONDON, July 18 — The Jeep Wrangler is an iconic vehicle design that's instantly recognisable the world over, but it's also a great platform for being a little more creative too.

As well as plenty of aftermarket companies specialising in customised versions of the Wrangler, Jeep itself isn't averse to offering its own limited editions of the Wrangler, and the latest has just gone on sale in the UK in the form of the Rubicon Recon.

The 2017 Wrangler Rubicon, a version of which launched in the US back in February, is much more than just an aesthetic upgrade on the regular Rubicon model, although the aesthetics are pretty easy on the eye too.

The Rubicon Recon is an even more capable off-roader than the standard model as it features greater protection from the most severe, rugged off-road terrain.

This latest special edition of the Wrangler offers improved four-wheel drive capability through specific off-road components that include a stronger front axle and heavy-duty cast rear differential covers.

There's no doubting the adventure-focused credentials of the Rubicon Recon as the way it looks tells you everything you need to know.

The new Wrangler gets 18-inch Low Gloss Granite Crystal painted alloys, a black dual top with soft and hardtop options, and a dual-vented Power Dome hood with a black-silhouette "Rubicon" decal on both sides.

There's also a Trail Rated logo with red accents, a black fuel filler door, and a black hard spare tire cover to complete the exterior package, but the red and black theme also continues to the inside.

The standard black leather heated seats have been enhanced with red accent stitching and an attractive “Rubicon” embroidered logo.

The Recon edition is further distinguished from the standard model thanks to black vinyl-wrapped front door armrest and console lid with black stitching, front door pockets and a center console adorned with red accent netting, a unique leather-wrapped steering wheel and red accent coloured seatbelts.

The Rubicon Recon is available in both two and four-door versions, both of which are powered by Jeep's 3.6-litre 284 horsepower V-6. Two-door models cost £40,505 (RM227,709) and four-door variants are priced at £42,175, and both have just gone on sale in the last couple of days. — AFP-Relaxnews