Japan unveils all-new 2017 Suzuki Swift

The 2017 Suzuki Swift has retained its iconic form but has been adapted to become even lighter and will soon be available with a range of modern tech additions in a bid to broaden its overall market appeal. ― AFP picTOKYO, Dec 28 ― The covers have been lifted off the all-new 2017 Suzuki Swift which was revealed in Japan today ahead of its European debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2017.

The model, traditionally the marque's biggest-selling model, has retained its iconic form but has been adapted to become even lighter and will soon be available with a range of modern tech additions in a bid to broaden its overall market appeal.

According to the Bangkok Post, the most notable design element in the all-new Swift is the rear door handles located high up the C-pillars, but other fresh additions include the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol “BoosterJet” engine from the Baleno, replacing the tired atmo unit used at present, the option of a petrol-electric mild hybrid engine; a new six-speed automatic transmission option with paddles (sold alongside a revised five-speed manual); LED headlights; extra safety features on most spec grades such as low-speed autonomous brakes, fed data by a camera and laser sensors; and lane-departure warning.

The steering wheel will also comprise rake and reach adjustments, with the entertainment system boasting a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay. The new Suzuki Swift global rollout is due to commence next year. ― AFP-Relaxnews