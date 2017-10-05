Jamie Oliver cooks up a custom SUV

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and Land Rover have created the ultimate kitchen on wheels. — Land Rover handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsLONDON, Oct 5 — Britain’s best-known celebrity chef has commissioned Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) department to build him a family 4x4 that doubles as a mobile kitchen.

And the result is a luxury Land Rover Discovery that can seat and happily feed seven even if they’re fussy eaters. Land Rover has somehow managed to integrate a toaster into the driver’s seat arm rest, develop butter churners and an ice-cream maker that attach to and are powered by the car’s wheels, as well as a rotisserie that is powered by the car’s engine and can be fitted into the car;s front grille. There’s a barbecue, pasta maker and gas cooktop and they’ve even managed to make enough space in the engine bay to fit a slow cooker alongside the motor.

“I gave Land Rover a massive challenge to create the ultimate kitchen on wheels. I dreamt big and asked for a lot, and what they’ve done has blown my mind,” said Jamie Oliver. “I didn’t think they’d actually be able to put a slow-cooker next to the engine and an olive oil dispenser in the boot, but they did. The result is an amazing Discovery, tailored perfectly for me and the family — we love it.

This unique creation means we can take our culinary adventures to the next level.”

As well as gadgets and utensils, there’s a dining table and work counter that slide out of the tailgate, a herb garden and spice rack mounted behind the rear window, and a cinema screen plus projector for entertaining the kids while they're waiting for their food to cook.

David Fairbairn, Head of Bespoke at SVO, said: “As a team, we never imagined we would be asked to produce wheels that churn butter so it has been great fun working alongside Jamie to bring his vision to life. He really wanted to push the boundaries of what was possible with this versatile vehicle and the team fully embraced the challenge.”

And to prove that the car really can deliver, both as a family runaround and a mobile kitchen, Jamie has made a three-part series about the build process, the first instalment of which will go live on his Youtube channel at 18.00 GMT on Thursday, October 5. — AFP-Relaxnews