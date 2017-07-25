Jaguar announces XJ 2018 upgrades

Jaguar is updating the XJ range for 2018. — AFP picLONDON, July 25 — Jaguar has got things pretty right with the XJ luxury full-size sedan, but a company can’t stand still in the auto business so the British luxury automaker has just announced a number of upgrades for the 2018 model year for the XJ.

These include a new flagship XJR575 performance model of the car, a number of technology upgrades and the addition of even more of the very latest intelligent safety features.

Although the technology and safety feature upgrades for the XJ are impressive, the new XJR575 model is sure to draw the most interest as it takes up residence as the most dynamic variant in the XJ line-up.

Its supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine will develop a pretty serious 567 horsepower (575PS) and 516 lb.-ft. (700Nm) of torque for effortless acceleration and refinement.

That represents almost a 25 horsepower improvement in power over the current 5.0-liter V-8 unit in the XJ, so 0-60 mph will come up in just 4.2 seconds or 0-100kph in 4.4 seconds, and the top speed of the XJR575 will be 186 mph or 300kph.

The XJR575 will reinforce the XJR’s position as the fastest version of the XJ sedan, although it will only be available with the standard wheelbase and not the long-wheelbase variants.

It will also stand out from other XJ models thanks to two exclusive exterior colors created by JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations at its state-of-the-art Oxford Road facility, which are Velocity Blue and Satin Corris Grey.

Jaguar’s director of Design, Ian Callum, said of the updates: “The Jaguar XJ is the largest model in our saloon car line-up and retains the physical presence and graceful design customers expect from a Jaguar flagship. Anyone who sees this car immediately knows it is both great to drive and to sit in.

“The intricate details inside and out give owners and passengers the feeling that they are in the presence of something truly special.”

There’s no need to worry though if you want everyone to know your XJR575 is not an everyday XJ, as there are plenty of styling cues to give the game away.

The new model boasts a rear spoiler, side sills, a front bumper and lower air intakes that have Gloss Black surrounds, XJR575 exterior badging, twin bonnet louvres, and 20-inch Farallon gloss-black wheels with red painted brake calipers.

The 2018 Jaguar XJ, including the XJR575, is available to order now from dealers with on-the-road prices in the UK starting from £59,995 (RM334,130). — AFP-Relaxnews