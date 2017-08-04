Isuzu MU-X facelift launched in Malaysia

The new 2017 Isuzu MU-X. — Pix by YS KhongKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Isuzu Malaysia Sdn Bhd announced the arrival o the new 2017 Isuzu MU-X, its seven-seater SUV today. This is an upgrade or facelift of the current model, with some minor upgrades in the exterior, interior and safety features.

The launch was held in conjunction with the opening of the History Convention 2017 festival at MAEPs, Serdang today. View of the Isuzu MU-X driver's cockpit.

Speaking at the launch, Isuzu Malaysia CEO Kenji Matsuoka expressed confidence in the build quality of the Isuzu MU-X and Isuzu’s conservatively-tuned engine durability and reliability.

The MU-X is available in 2WD (rear-wheel drive), or 4WD configuration. A 4-cylinder, 2.5-litre, 16-valve DOHC turbo-diesel with an intercooler is the common engine for both variants, both of which are available only with a 5-speed automatic transmission.

Key external upgrades include a new front façade with blue spectrum bi-LED projector headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels and the introduction of a new colour, Havana Brown.

LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL’s) are now standard, and the projector headlights have a self-levelling feature.

Inside, the MU-X offers additional ‘soft’ touch surfaces, and wood panel trim at the door trim and on the dashboard, which also features a new design electroluminescent (e-LUMAX) meter panel with Multi-Information Display (MID).

The infotainment system has been upgraded with eight speakers.

The 4 x 4 variant comes with an 8-inch DVD touch screen and fold-down monitor for rear occupants. The 4 x 2 version gets a 7-inch monitor.

The new MU-X gets six airbags, and Hill Descent Control in terms of additional passive and active safety features, whilst retaining ABS, Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD). Brake Assist (BA), Hill-Start Assist, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

In terms of safety features, the MU-X is probably more completely packed than a similarly-priced sedan vehicle. The Isuzu MU-X’s middle-row fold-and-tumble-over seat.

Family-oriented people who need to carry kids will appreciate the child seat anchorage points, while the reverse camera is a welcome convenience.

The front suspension for the MU-X is the well-proven double wishbone arrangement with coil springs and a stabilizer, while the back is a solid axle with a 5-link and stabilizer bar arrangement. Brakes are twin-pot floating calipers acting on ventilated discs while the rear is with single pot discs. A rear view of the Isuzu MU-X.

The Isuzu MU-X is available in four colours, Havana Brown Mica, Silky White Pearl, titanium silver Metallic and Cosmic Black Mica, and is priced as follows:

Isuzu MU-X, 2.5 litre 4 x 4 SUV RM179, 000.00

Isuzu MU-X, 2.5 litre 4 x 2 SUV RM172, 640.00

* Prices are on-the-road, without insurance, for Peninsular Malaysia.