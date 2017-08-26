Is this the motorhome of the future?

A look inside the new California XXL. — Volkswagen pic NEW YORK, Aug 26 — The Volkswagen California campervan has been completely re-engineered especially for those with an extra, extra large love of life on the open road.

For decades, Volkswagen has stood alone in the industry as the only major motorcar maker that also makes a genuine campervan. It started with the original Kombi or Type 2 Transporter back in the 1950s and continues to this day with the California, which, since 1988 has been based on the current-generation Multivan.

However, now the company has direct competition in the shape of the Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo and so for this year’s Caravan Salon Düsseldorf, which opens to fans of the great outdoors today, it’s taking things to the next level.

Described as a look into the future of the motorhome, the California XXL is technically speaking a concept, but what a concept. Its space-aged exterior lines and interior features could well be enough to turn even the likes of Jeremy Clarkson onto the joys of camping.

It has a wet room, a proper foldaway kitchen that enables cooking inside or outdoors, a panoramic glass roof over a full-sized double bed, a dedicated alcove for children and a living and dining area complete with an integrated espresso machine and a HD projector for impromptu movie nights.

And, thanks to underfloor heating, occupants will never feel the cold, no matter what time of year they’re hitting the road.

But as cool as each of these features sounds, it’s how VW has packaged them into its concept campervan that’s most impressive. Based on the Crafter, the largest commercial vehicle that VW currently builds, the California XXL measures 5.98m from front to rear bumper and boasts a 3.64m wheelbase.

But it stands 2.9m high thanks to the addition of a second substructure that sits on top and over the rear of the van. It’s this second structure that houses the upstairs bedroom and panoramic roof, and, as it overhangs the vehicle’s rear, level with the tornado line (that’s car designer speak for the line the door handle follows), it also adds a further 252mm of usable space at the back, making room for a second children’s bedroom. — AFP-Relaxnews