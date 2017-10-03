Is Honda getting ready to plug a gap in its model range?

A teaser sketch for the Honda Sport EV Concept. — AFP picTOKYO, Oct 3 — At the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, which this year gets underway on October 25, Honda will be taking the wraps off an all-new electrified sportscar, the Sports EV Concept.

It’s been almost a decade since Honda decided to pull the plug on its only proper sportscar, the wonderfully poised, high-revving, ridiculously reliable S2000 soft top. But at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show, the company could well be taking the wraps off its replacement.

The S2000 was built to prove that a comparatively simple four-cylinder engine (albeit one with Honda’s brilliant VTEC variable valve technology) could be as exhilarating to drive as anything from Germany with six cylinders and a fabric roof. However, this new model, in concept form at least, has been developed to showcase how exciting a fully-electrified drive-train could be in a car with a compact footprint.

Despite spearheading the move away from gasoline dependence with its hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell models, it is only within the past 12 months that Honda has fully committed to the development of plug-in electric cars.

But now that it’s adopting the technology, it’s clearly having fun with it. Honda promises that the car, which will be its star concept at this year’s show, has been built to excite and to offer an emotional as much as environmentally responsible driving experience.

However, the Sport EV Concept will be Honda’s only four-wheel global debut at this year’s Tokyo show. The other notable vehicles that will adorn its stand, the Urban EV Concept and the NeuV, made their first appearances at the Frankfurt Motorshow in September and at CES 2017 in Las Vegas in January, respectively.

Still, fans of two wheelers won’t be disappointed. The Honda Cub, the world’s most popular motorised two-wheeler is marking its 60th anniversary and 100 millionth model this year. Honda will be pulling out all of the stops to mark this milestone with commemorative editions of the bike and a concept take imagining what it could look like in 60 years’ time. — AFP-Relaxnews