Hyundai teases new Veloster (VIDEO)

Hyundai has teased its new Veloster in a video. — Handout via AFPSEOUL, Dec 21 — There now seems to a new trend emerging where manufacturers begin teasing their new vehicle designs covered in the kind of camouflaged wrap we normally only used to see in illicit spy photographs. Hyundai did just that recently with images of its all-new, redesigned Veloster, although it has to be said, the camo used was considerably more attractive than the usual black and white. Now the South Korean automaker has gone a little further, but only just, by now releasing a video that reveals not a great deal more than the still images.

On top of the shots circulating of the Veloster in its multi-coloured camo, we’ve also seen some genuine spy shots from non-Hyundai sources. But now the company has released a teaser video that shows the new Veloster in its camouflage accompanied by some enticing engine noise, but this time in the dark.

It’s expected that the new version of the Veloster turbo will feature the same 201 horsepower 1.6-litre, four-cylinder engine and gearbox already found in the likes of the Elantra GT and the Kia Soul. And now that Hyundai has its new N performance division, it’s probably safe to assume there will eventually be a Veloster N with the 271 horsepower engine from the i30 N.

The thing is though, the car in the new video appears to have a hint of a rear spoiler, and the engine used for the soundtrack certainly doesn’t sound like a 201 horsepower 1.6-litre turbo-four. The spoiler could be an option, of course, but the front grille also doesn’t appear to conform to what’s been seen testing at the Nurburgring. And anyway, it’s highly unlikely the Veloster N would be available right from the start.

But regardless, the new Veloster looks pretty impressive, and if there is a version that comes out sounding like the car in the Hyundai video, a lot of people will probably be very happy. — AFP-Relaxnews