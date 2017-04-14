Huge SUV presence at New York auto show (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, April 14 — Encouraged by low gas prices, automakers unveiled a massive number of new sport utility vehicles at the New York International Auto Show.

Ford Motor showed off a redesigned Lincoln Navigator with an aluminum body that cuts nearly 200 pounds off its weight.

Subaru took the wraps off a seven-passenger Ascent.

Range Rover came in with Velar.

And General Motors displayed a redesigned Buick Enclave.

The 2018 Lincoln Navigator is displayed at the 2017 New York International Auto Show April 12, 2017. — Reuters picDuncan Aldred, vice president of Buick and GMC Global, says: “It's not any Enclave, this is the Avenir, which is the ultimate expression of luxury within the Buick portfolio. So, you'll see it has a unique grill. It's got a unique interior colour. It's got very high levels of standard equipment.”

And luxury is the new normal going into 2018.

Auto analyst Jessica Caldwell of Edmunds.com says: “I think consumers are willing to pay more nowadays, so automakers are trying to create those unique models that are different, that stand out, that people want.”

SUVs accounted for nearly 40 per cent of total US vehicle sales in 2016.

Another strong trend at this year auto show - sports cars - such as the Dodge Demon. — Reuters