How to go nowhere, in style (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, May 10 — These single-axle rolling campers are comforting, birch-wood wombs inspired by Danish design and made with all-American parts.

The three Purser brothers who build them by hand want them to be used to help adventurers find solitude, sanctuary, and simplicity.

The campers are priced between US$12,500 and US$16,500 (RM54,300 and RM71,600). — Bloomberg

Vintage Overland hand crafts three separate caravans (The Tuco, The Great Escape and The T.E. Lawrence) in the teardrop style that are rugged enough to take anywhere, but comfortable enough to call home regardless of the length of your journey. — Bloomberg video screengrab