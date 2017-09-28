How to get the Porsche that just blasted Lambo’s Nurburgring record

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS posted a time of 6:47.3, which eviscerated the Lamborghini Huracán Performante’s 6.52.01 record around the 12.8-mile Nurburgring’s Nordschleife course.

It was an accomplishment for the US$293,200 (RM1.23 million), 911 GT2 RS to beat the V10-engine, US$274,000, Huracán Performante — the Porsche uses a 3.8-litre, twin-turbocharged, flat-6 engine. But what was really impressive is that the 911 GT RS, a street-legal car designed for consumers, also beat the Porsche 918 Hybrid supercar’s track time by nine seconds — that car cost US$845,000 when it was introduced in 2013, and current examples are going for more than US$1 million in after-market sales. (Production ended in 2015.)

With 700 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, the 911 GT2 RS is the fastest and most powerful 911 ever. It does zero to 60mph in 2.7 seconds (as fast as the Tesla Model S P90D with “ludicrous speed”), with a top speed of 211mph.

So how does a person buy one of these beasts? After all, this was a road-going vehicle made from stock parts. It’s a car you could conceivably buy straight off a Porsche dealership floor. That’s the best part of the new benchmark.

But it’s also the worst, because if you wanted a GT2 RS before, you’re going to want it more than ever now. Officially, this is not a limited production car set to a certain number of units. But even before the GT2 RS set this record, it was in high demand; some buyers who put money down the day it made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July expected to wait nearly a year before they receive theirs. After this feat, it’s going to be nearly impossible to get. Porsche just won’t say how impossible.

“The 2018 911 GT2 RS will certainly be a low volume production car based on factory capacity,” said Frank Wiesmann, a spokesman for Porsche.

Officially, the GT2 RS is still available to order now. It will arrive at US dealers in “early 2018,” he said.

Rumours have swirled that production will hover around 1,000 units and that the car is already sold out. But Wiesmann declined to get into specifics. (Usually the lucky few who do get access to a car like this already own multiple significant Porsches and have deep inroads with company brass; they’ve earned the right to spend six figures on the latest.)

It’s not surprising. Porsche typically doesn’t disclose production numbers of individual models unless they are limited to a certain number from the outset, such as the 918 Spyder or the 911 GT3 RS 4.0 of the 997 generation.

Still, there is one way to get into a GT2 RS before the masses. On October 23 at Cipriani in New York, art auctioneer Simon de Pury will lead a charity-ball live auction of a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS. Proceeds will benefit Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Gloria Gaynor, and Kevin Hart are expected to attend, among other dignitaries. So if you spend US$100,000 for the best tickets (entry level tickets cost US$1,000), be ready to go big.

Bidding starts at US$293,200. — Bloomberg