Hot rods and more at Singapore Motorshow ‘17

Saturday January 14, 2017
Volkswagen launched a new version of a classic nameplate: The Beetle Cabriolet. — TodayOnline picVolkswagen launched a new version of a classic nameplate: The Beetle Cabriolet. — TodayOnline picSINGAPORE, Jan 14 — If you’re looking to catch a glimpse of the latest cars, the Singapore Motorshow 2017 is probably the hottest ticket in town. More than 20 automotive brands have a presence at the show, with several models, including the Kia Niro, Renault Megane and Volkwagen Tiguan, making their debut locally.

Highlights of this family-centric event include stunt-driving performances by crowd favourite Russ Swift, appearances by Mediacorp celebrities as well as special promotions and packages. Something else visitors to the show can look out for is the chance to win a Subaru Impreza 1.6i-S (four-door). The Singapore Motorshow is held at Levels 3 and 4 at Suntec Singapore until Sunday. — TodayOnline

