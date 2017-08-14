Honda unveils refreshed Jazz Supermini

Refreshed 2018 Honda Jazz. — Honda UK handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsTOKYO, Aug 14 — Although we won't get to see it in the flesh until the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, Honda has revealed what to expect from the refreshed 2018 Jazz Supermini. The most obvious changes are updates to the exterior and interior styling, but there's going to be a new engine too.

There's quite a bit of change going on with the Honda range right now, and the design notes of the all-conquering Accord that we've already seen are also in evidence here with the new Jazz.

The exterior changes see the Jazz getting on board with the latest Honda family signature style as it incorporates the 'Solid Wing Face' headlights and grille.

The front bumper is now even more sharply sculpted, with more aggressive contours around the air vents. At the back of the Jazz, the new, shallower grille sections are linked by a gloss black trim strip above a trapezoid lower section. The final exterior update sees the addition of Skyride Blue Metallic as a new colour option for the Honda supermini.

But perhaps the change that will be most warmly welcomed is the introduction of a new 1.5-litre VTEC engine rated at 130 PS (96kW). This new engine is a high-output, low-fuel-consumption unit designed to comply with the latest stringent Euro 6 emissions standards.

Refreshed 2018 Honda Jazz front view. — Honda UK handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsThe fuel economy rating is a combined 52.3 mpg and the CO2 emissions are as low as 124 g/km if the optional CVT automatic transmission is specified. The CVT transmission has been updated too, and now delivers a more linear and refined response when accelerating.

The new engine is being offered as part of a new Dynamic model grade, which also includes a thinner front splitter beneath the lower grille and triple-strake diffuser to the rear bumper.

The sporty styling is further embellished by both these new features being nicely finished off with a red accent line. The new Dynamic grade also features LED headlights, front fog lamps, side sill skirts, a tailgate spoiler and gloss-black 185/55 R16 alloy wheels.

If the new, more powerful engine isn't to your taste, the current 102 PS 1.3-litre petrol engine will still be available for all versions of the new Jazz, except the Sport model, when the car goes on sale across Europe in November. — AFP-Relaxnews