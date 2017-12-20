Honda previews revived Insight ahead of Detroit

DETROIT, Dec 20 — It's amazing how different things can look with the benefit of hindsight: if Honda had known how the market was going to turn so dramatically towards hybrids and EVs, it might have thought twice about ending production of the Insight back in 2014. Although it's probably no surprise Honda is going to be launching an all-new hybrid at the upcoming 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the fact that it's reviving the Insight nameplate to do it might have been less predictable.

The Japanese manufacturer has just announced the new Honda Insight Prototype will be making its global debut at the Detroit show, which will be a precursor to a production 2019 Insight that will go on sale in the summer of next year. The new Insight will be an upmarket, stylish, five-door passenger sedan utilizing Honda’s innovative two-motor hybrid system, making it the newest electrified model in the company’s portfolio.

It appears Honda is trying to position its new hybrid as a more premium offering than the first two generations of the Insight, which saw the second generation discontinued after a dramatic slump in sales between 2010 and 2013. Considering how unremarkable public perception seemed to be with the last Insight, it’s perhaps a little surprising Honda has chosen to revive the nameplate, rather than going for something completely fresh with no baggage.

Nothing is being revealed by Honda at the moment about the performance, and more importantly, the fuel economy of the 2019 Insight, other than to assure us it will be “competitive with other compact hybrid models.”

Henio Arcangeli, Jr., the senior vice president of Automobile Sales and general manager of the Honda Division, American Honda Motor Co., Inc., said of the prototype, “With its sophisticated styling, dynamic stance, ample interior space and best-in-class performance, the all-new Insight embodies Honda’s approach to creating electrified vehicles without the typical tradeoffs. You won’t have to be an electrification advocate to appreciate the new Insight – it’s a great car in its own right, independent of what’s happening under the hood.”

The 2019 Insight makes its debut in Detroit on January 15, 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews