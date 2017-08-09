Honda Malaysia to launch six new models this year

Honda Malaysia managing director/chief executive officer Katsuto Hayashi. — Honda picJOHOR BARU, Aug 9 — Honda Malaysia Sdn Bhd will launch six new models this year instead of four it had initially planned, following its positive performance in the first half of this year, said its managing director/chief executive officer Katsuto Hayashi.

Hayashi said in the first six months of this year, the southern region recorded sales of over 10,500 units, 70 per cent or more than 7,300 units were sold in Johor.

He said overall, its southern region’s sales increased by 30 per cent compared to the same period last year and accounted for about 20 per cent to Honda Malaysia’s total sales of 52,527 units.

“Honda Malaysia’s market share grew by 18.5 per cent in the first half of 2017, compared with 14.4 per cent in the same period last year.

“Honda City remains the favourite model in the southern region during this period, with close to 3,000 units sold,” he said at the opening of Wang Loo Motor (JB) Sdn Bhd Honda 3S Centre here today.

Hayashi said the new models would help keep Honda Malaysia on track towards achieving its sales target of 100,000 units for 2017.

“We started 2017 on a strong note with the launch of the BR-V, which sold close to 12,000 units within six months, and this was followed by the launch of the New City in March.

“We maintained this good momentum with the recent launches of new Jazz Petrol, new Jazz Sport Hybrid i-DCD, and the all-new CR-V with the Next Generation Advanced Safety Technology, Honda Sensing in June and July respectively,” he said.

He said the models were well-received by Malaysians, and that Honda would continue to deliver its best in order to keep the market interesting. — Bernama