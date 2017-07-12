Honda Malaysia launches much awaited all-new Honda CR-V

Honda Malaysia has just launched the much awaited all-new Honda CR-V.

There are four variants, prices are as follows:-

Honda CR-V 2.0, 2WD: RM142,400

Honda CR-V 1.5 Turbo, 2WD: RM155,700

Honda CR-V 1.5 Turbo, 4WD: RM161,600

Honda CR-V 1.5 Turbo, 2WD: RM167,700

Although it looks very similar to the outgoing CR-V, this new 5th generation CR-V is totally new from the ground up.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Honda Malaysia managing director and chief executive officer Katsuto Hayashi said “to set a higher benchmark in the segment and exceed customers’ expectations, Honda Malaysia has shifted focus more on Advanced Technology starting with the introduction of the 1.5 litre VTEC Turbocharged Civic and new Jazz Sport Hybrid i-DCD.

“We are very excited to show you the 5th Generation All-New CR-V that is equipped with three key Advanced Technologies, the 1.5L VTEC Turbocharged engine, Honda SENSING, and advanced features such as ‘Programmable Power Tailgate’.

“We believe this focus transition will lead us to make ‘Tomorrow’s Dream, Today’s Reality’.

“We are also proud to note that Malaysia is the first country in Asean that is introducing Honda Sensing, the next generation Advanced Safety Technology in the All-New CR-V.”

All variants are equipped with a Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT), developed under Honda’s Earth Dreams Technology, to provide a balance of driving performance and fuel efficiency. Paddle shifters are available in all variants, while the 4WD system has been improved to allow greater agility and straight-line stability.

The All-New CR-V has a higher ground clearance, and at 198mm (2WD) and 208mm (4WD), versus the 170mm in the outgoing CR-V, makes it all that more versatile for those trips to the boondocks.

LED seems to be in for this new model, and LED is in the headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Tail lights, Brake lights, and Front Fog lights.

Further promoting Honda’s “Man Maximum, Machine Minimum” design principle, the All-New CR-V maximises cabin space — rear legroom is increased by 90mm, and flexible configuration of the seats allow versatility.

The rear seats fold flat to provide cargo space up to 1,084 litres. A ‘Programmable Power Tailgate’ allows users to control the height and opening of the tailgate with the one-push button controller.

Interior-wise, the all-new CR-V delivers spaciousness and versatility. A 7-inch display that is Apple and Android friendly will be a great hit amongst the younger set, while dual-zone air-conditioning makes life more comfortable for all.

Rear USB ports have been added to allow for easy charging of phones.

Drivers and passengers can enjoy the combi-leather seats with an 8-way power seat for driver and 4-way power seat for the front passenger.

An electronic Parking Brake replaces the traditional footbrake, allowing for more space in the footwell, but most impressive of all must be the Honda SENSING system, which incorporates seven features for Cruise Control, Frontal Collision Deterrence, and Side Collision Deterrence — please refer to our pre-launch article on Honda SENSING.