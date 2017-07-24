Honda introduces City Sports Hybrid

Honda's City Sports Hybrid launched in Kuala Lumpur, July 24, 2017. — Picture by YS KhongKUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Honda Malaysia took the opportunity during its Hari Raya Open House at EX8, Subang Jaya with the media to launch the Honda City Sport Hybrid today.

The introduction of the City hybrid version offers yet another alternative to the buyer in the B segment. The City was introduced in March this year and attained great success, recording 12,000 unit sales in just four months.

The new City Hybrid is powered by a 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine, (as compared to the normal City which has a SOHC engine, and drive is to the front wheels through a 7-speed Direct Clutch Transmission (DCT).

Paddle shifters are standard issue for this variant.

In addition, the City Hybrid gets an advanced 3D Meter Design (Multi-Information Display) to provide a variety of information such as Energy Flow, Sport Meter, Fuel Economy, Drive Info, Customization and ECO Display at a glance.

Also included in the goodies list are a 6.8 inch Display Audio, Touch Panel Air-Conditioning, LED Tail lights, and 16-inch Dual Tone Alloy Wheels.

In terms of safety, the City Hybrid comes with 4 airbags, ABS, VSA (Vehicle Stability Assist) Reverse Camera and Emergency Stop Signal (ESS).

Colour options are Lunar silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and White Orchid Pearl. Warranty will be maintained at 5 years with unlimited mileage at 10,000 km service intervals. Honda also offers 8 years warranty for the lithium-ion battery.

The retail price for the Honda City Hybrid is RM89,200.00 without insurance.

The Honda City Hybrid will be available for test drives starting mid-August at selected Honda Dealerships.

* Visit www.honda.com.my for the list of dealerships.