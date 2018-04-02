Honda giving away free trips to Suzuka for 10 lucky Civic Type R buyers

New Civic Type R owners will stand a chance to win an exclusive trip to Suzuka. — Picture courtesy of Honda MalaysiaPETALING JAYA, April 2 — Here is a good piece of news for Honda fans, especially those who are looking at the iconic Type R, which is highly likely to become a collectible – Honda Malaysia has announced a campaign aimed at rewarding customers who purchase and register their All-New Civic Type R between April 2018 and June 2018.

These new Civic Type R owners will stand a chance to win an exclusive trip worth up to RM30,000 to Japan to experience the 2018 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in October.

The exclusive ‘Sprint to the Suzuka Circuit’ campaign will take place over a period of three months, from April 2018 to June 2018.

Customers who purchase and register an All-New Civic Type R during the campaign period will need to fill up a form and answer two short questions at any of Honda’s 20 Sport Dealers to be in the running to win the exclusive trip to Japan.

10 exclusive winners will be selected based on the creativity of their answers to the two short questions.

The 10 exclusive winners will each receive two Business Class flight tickets, two tickets to watch the 2018 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, 5 days 4 nights of accommodation in Japan and 2 official Honda merchandise, all worth up to RM30,000.

The All-New Civic Type R which was launched in November 2017, is the world’s fastest front-wheel-drive (FWD) production car.

Powered by a highly advanced 2.0-liter VTEC Turbocharged engine, producing 310PS and maximum torque of 400NM, the All-New Civic Type R is engineered to deliver the most rewarding drive in the hot hatch segment, both on the road and on the race track.

The 3-Way Driving Mode offered in the All-New Civic Type R-COMFORT, SPORT and +R allows drivers to experience different dynamic performance depending on the driving environment. The different modes provide drivers with both race car-like performance and the desired comfort that is required as a daily commute car.

Besides being the most powerful Honda model ever sold in Malaysia, ownership of the All-New Civic Type R is very exclusive.

Every Civic Type R sold is unique, each given its own special serial number plate positioned strategically on the center console — which stands as a constant reminder of the Civic Type R’s exclusivity.

Since it was open for booking on October 1, 2017, Honda Malaysia has received more than 100 bookings for the All-New Civic Type R. The fully imported All-New Civic Type R is priced at RM320,000 on-the-road without insurance.

Customers can visit any of Honda’s 20 Sport Dealers to place a booking for the All-New Civic Type R during the exclusive ‘Sprint to the Suzuka Circuit’ campaign to be in the running for the trip to Japan.