Hennessey announces production of US$349,000 VelociRaptor 6x6 pickup

Hennessey VelociRaptor. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Dec 21 — For most pickup truck-buyers, the latest Ford F-150 Raptor is more than enough in terms of power and performance.

Then earlier this year, Ford built and auctioned-off for charity a special one-off F-22 Raptor that showed how the truck can be taken to even greater extremes.

Well, even that one was nothing compared to a new version from the American customizers Hennessey, and the good news is this one will be available to buy.

Although this one first appeared back in 2016, and surfaced again at this year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas, Hennessey has now confirmed its VelociRaptor 6x6 has gone into production.

The VelociRaptor is a stretched version of the F-150 Raptor, and the most obvious difference from the factory version is the addition of a third axel to make it into a 6x6.

But that’s just the start of the madness as the twin-turbo engine also gets a boost, which sees the V-6 now developing 602 horsepower and 622 lb.-ft. of torque.

The performance upgrades to get there include modified turbo waste gates, a new intake, intercooler, exhaust and a retuned ECU, which Hennessey claims can get this monster from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds.

Of course, it would be frankly irresponsible to produce all that power and not upgrade other aspects of the truck to handle it, and Hennessey has certainly done that.

All three axels can be locked for ultimate traction, the suspension has been appropriately upgraded, the 20-inch wheels have serious off-road tires, and there are all the off-road bumpers and LED lights you could wish for.

There’s also an optional brake package with six-piston Brembo calipers that sounds like a wise investment, especially considering the considerable weight of this truck, but it is a costly upgrade at US$22,000 (RM89,628).

However there is a downside: the price, which was originally going to be an eye-watering US$295,000, is now a staggering US$349,000.

There will only be 50 VelociRaptor 6x6 Pickups being produced by Hennessey, they will be available to customers in and outside the United States, and they’re available to order now. — AFP-Relaxnews