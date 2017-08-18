Growing demand for Kia models, especially SUVs, says Naza

The 2017 Kia Rio. — Picture via Kia.comKUCHING, Aug 18 — The sales of Kia models, particularly SUVs, in Sabah and Sarawak has been growing over the years, said Naza Kia Malaysia Sdn Bhd Head Nazman Yusof.

“We are happy to see a positive market response here,” he told reporters after the launch of the all-new Kia Rio today.

He said the company planned to open two more outlets in Sarawak — one each in Bintulu and Sibu — besides its three existing outlets — two in Kuching and another in Miri.

On the all-new Kia Rio, Nazman said it is the fourth generation of the globally popular Kia model range.

It is Kia’s best-selling variant, capitalising on its design, high-quality structure and interior features, he said.

Priced at RM81,496 (on the road, without insurance), he said the completely restyled all-new Kia Rio is a fun and practical hatchback for city dwellers.

“Its innovative, sleek and aerodynamic design aims to be a crowd pleaser,” he said.

Nazman said In conjunction with the 60th Merdeka celebration, Naza Kia Malaysia has launched a special Merdeka Sale throughout the month of August for Kia Sportage GT and Kia Cerato 1.6 SX models.

Every purchase of Kia Sportage GT (RM126,388) or Kia Cerato 1.6 SX (RM88,888) during the period comes with a three-year free maintenance service, including parts and labour charges, access to Sky Lounge (free exclusive access for owner and a guest to its premium facility at Subang Skypark) and a five-year warranty. — Bernama