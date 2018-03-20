Geneva Motor Show sees slight drop in visitors in 2018

Some 660,000 visitors attended the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. — AFP picGENEVA, March 20 — The organisers of the Geneva International Motor Show have announced that the 2018 edition, held March 8-18, was attended by just over 660,000 visitors, down 4.5 per cent on 2017.

The organisers report that 80 per cent of attendees were aged between 19 and 64 years old.

Around half came from outside of Switzerland and more than a third (38 per cent) said they were looking to buy a car by 2020.

The 2018 event set the stage for around a hundred premieres, including new-generation models of the Audi A6, KIA Ceed, Mercedes A-Class and Peugeot 508.

There were also some spectacular new supercars, such as the Bugatti Chiron Sport, Ferrari 488 Pista, Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder, Corbellati Missile and Rimac Concept Two.

The 89th Geneva International Motor Show runs March 7-17, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews