G-Vectoring Control: The new buzzword for Mazda SKYACTIV

Mazda Malaysia have just released three new models that feature GVC. — Picture by YS KhongKUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — G-Vectoring Control, or GVC in short, is going to be the new buzzword for Mazda, as Bermaz Motor Sdn Bhd, the local distributors for the Mazda brand here in Malaysia have just released three new models that feature GVC.

GVC is unique only to Mazda vehicles, as this is designed in-house by the Mazda SKYACTIV team.

When I first heard about G-Vectoring Control, I erroneously lumped it together with other ‘torque vectoring’ systems which use the brake system to apply braking on the inner wheels of a vehicle to transfer drive to the outer wheels , somewhat like how a Limited Slip Differential works to provide better traction. It sounded similar, but when the Mazda people put us through a demonstration and subsequently let us drive cars with and without GVC, I then knew I was completely off the mark.

What does G-Vectoring Control do?

The easiest way to explain it is to liken it to a karaoke machine – it is a known fact that a karaoke machine makes a poor singer good, and a good singer an excellent singer – similarly, GVC makes a poor driver an excellent driver, but it does not make an excellent driver any better.

In the search for Jinba Ittai, a Japanese term derived from archers trying to fire arrows from a moving horse, it means ‘oneness between horse and rider’ – Mazda adopted Jinba Ittai in its SKYACTIV quest to find ‘oneness between the Mazda driver and the Mazda car.

In highly competitive automotive industry, Jinba Ittai is Mazda’s version of a holistic approach to car making. The result is a complete range of vehicles that are exceptionally good looking, very inspiring and enjoyable to drive, have amazing fuel efficiency, and are very ‘green’ and considerate to the environment.

To instil the joy of driving into every Mazda, the Jinba Ittai approach seeks to make cars engineered with a human-centric development philosophy. This is the essence of Mazda’s SKYACTIV-VEHICLE DYNAMICS with G-Vectoring Control (GVC).

Instead of focusing on the mechanics of vehicle dynamics, the development centred around humans; running countless studies on human driving characteristics and behaviour to design a vehicle that works in harmony with the driver.

This results in a car that feels like an extension of your body, with more precise steering, better control, and less fatigue for the driver.

When cornering, on initial turn-in and throughout, the system works seamlessly by adjusting power delivery and shifting vehicle weight. Turning the entire driving experience, including driving on a straight line, turns and halts, into a truly harmonious experience where a driver feels as if the car has become a part of his body.

To deliver the joy of driving that only comes from the driver being at one with his car, Mazda developed yet another innovation - integrating control of the car’s key components including the engine, chassis, transmission and body to strengthen “Jinba Ittai” driving feel of its models. The effect is subtle, but how the driver feels after a great drive isn’t.

G-Vectoring Control is another breakthrough in Mazda’s all-encompassing SKYACTIV technologies - it controls the G-force in the vehicle by reducing engine torque, based on steering and acceleration input of the driver.

It engages by finely controlling engine torque that is based on the steering and acceleration of the driver, resulting in improved handling for the driver and ride quality for the passengers around corners, enhancing the vehicle’s Jinba-Ittai; a sense of connectedness between car and driver that distinguishes Mazda vehicles.

The new crop of 2017 Mazda models that feature GVC are the locally assembled Mazda 3, Mazda 6 and the imported Mazda CX-3. The Mazda 3 is a refreshed model, updated with all the latest SKYACTIV technologies with a bolder grille, LED headlights and taillights.

The new Mazda models, including the refreshed 2017 Mazda 3, the Mazda 6, the new Mazda CX-9, the CX-5 SUV, and the newly launched MX-5 RF, which features an electrically retractable roof, are available for viewing at the Mazda “Celebrate Driving’ road show at the Setia City Convention Centre from today through to 1 May 2017.

Go there and experience for yourself the G-Vectoring Control on the new Mazda models, and take a peek at the MX-5.