Four lucky winners going to Peru for Land Rover Adventure

The non competitive side slope test. — Pix by YS KhongKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Four very lucky Malaysians, with their driving partners will be heading to South America for perhaps one of the greatest adventures of all time – a six-day drive under extreme conditions up in the mountains of Peru.

The winners will get to drive the new Land Rover Discovery on this adventure and all expenses will be covered by Land Rover.

The Malaysian qualifying round open to the public was held at DesaPark City a few days ago. With participants coming all the way from even Sarawak and Sabah, the organisers, Land Rover, designed a course to determine the best drivers, based on the fastest times taken to negotiate a pre-set course.

The regional finals will be held over two rotations in Laos at the end of September. Competing in teams of two, the finalists will embark on a three-day driving adventure that takes them across various landscapes and terrains. A test to determine the driver with fastest time in negotiating a 3-point turn.

A series of driving challenges and tasks awaits the participants as they pit their skills against the best from the region.

During the regional finals, emphasis will be placed on vehicle handling on the tight and technical courses. Points will be awarded according to speed and accuracy across a range of activities and the top two pairs of finalists from each rotation will win a spot on the Land Rover Experience Tour Peru 2017. The non competitive elephant-steps test.

“The Land Rover Experience Tour in Peru is an amazing once-in-a-lifetime adventure and we are really excited to bring this global competition to the region,” said Robin Colgan, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover Asia Pacific.

“This is a wonderful platform for us to showcase the unique features and capabilities of our Land Rover vehicles and to meet people that share our love of adventure. Everybody is welcome to come and experience the capabilities and composure of our vehicles.”

The four winners, along with partners, will join the Land Rover Experience Tour Peru 2017 from November 4 to November 9.

The tour leaves Huancayo and covering almost 400 miles over the Peruvian mountains and through the desert to Pisco, Peru.

Participants will drive the new Land Rover Discovery on a variety of terrains, including sand dunes, rocky riverbeds and mountain roads, as they experience the Peruvian desert and jungle, spectacular coastal tracks and local villages.

Accommodation will include a mix of natural campsites and local lodges.