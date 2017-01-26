Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 11:00 am GMT+8

Ford’s new GT is its fastest yet

Thursday January 26, 2017
06:44 AM GMT+8

Ford GT. — AFP picFord GT. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 — The all-new Ford GT offers the highest output of any EcoBoost production engine yet, the brand has announced.

Thanks to its aerodynamic efficiency and advanced ‘active dynamics’ providing optimum down force and drag, the supercar can reach a maximum speed of 216 mph, making it the fastest Ford production vehicle to date.

A power-to-weight ratio of 2.14 kg per horsepower in US specification, combined with the most advanced active suspension system, also helps, and development tests in Canada last year saw the car outperform both the McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 458 Speciale.

“We achieved considerable weight savings with the carbon fiber architecture,” said Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, global product development and chief technical officer.

“We then reinvested some of that savings into where it counts most — performance, specifically, the active dynamics.

“The result is an even faster car.” — AFP-Relaxnews

