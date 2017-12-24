Ford reveals first official images of next Focus

The fourth-generation Ford Focus — Picture courtesy of FordDETROIT, Dec 24 — Although a full-blown reveal of the new Focus isn't expected until spring 2018, Ford has delivered an early Christmas present in the shape of a set of images of the new version of its family hatchback, although it is still wrapped up in colourful camouflage.

At big motor shows like January's upcoming Detroit auto show, attention is understandably concentrated on the exotic and expensive cars most people will never even see on the road, never mind actually be able to own.

But the industry knows that what's really important are the new versions of more down-to-earth mass-market models. And a new version of the Ford Focus is always going to be a big deal.

There have already been plenty of illicit spy shots in the media of camouflaged prototypes of the new fourth-generation Focus undergoing testing, so Ford isn't exactly divulging anything new by releasing these images. But the images do confirm that a full unveiling of the new Focus can't be far away now.

Even though the third-generation Focus has been around a long while and is starting to show its age a little, it's still one of the manufacturer's biggest-selling cars and very important to the company's bottom line.

As well as the multi-coloured camouflage, the Focus test mules also wear the hashtag #TimeToFocus, which will probably be the campaign slogan for the eventual official release.

The images of the fourth-generation Focus show a new grille, some prominent new LED head and taillights, and angular front fog lamps located underneath the headlights. Overall, the new car looks to be something of an evolutionary design instead of a whole new design language, in a similar vein to the new Fiesta. — AFP-Relaxnews