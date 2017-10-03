Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Drive

Ford offers Saudi activist her dream car

Tuesday October 3, 2017
01:50 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘Abang Long Fadil 2’ is now Malaysia’s highest grossing movieThe Edit: ‘Abang Long Fadil 2’ is now Malaysia’s highest grossing movie

The Edit: The dangers of disrupting your body clockThe Edit: The dangers of disrupting your body clock

Ibrahimovic warned against early Manchester United returnIbrahimovic warned against early Manchester United return

Meet the new Mr Middle East: Putin has job no one has ever done well inMeet the new Mr Middle East: Putin has job no one has ever done well in

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Ford will make a gift of a Mustang to Saudi Arabian woman activist Sahar Nasif, a car of her dreams. — AFP picFord will make a gift of a Mustang to Saudi Arabian woman activist Sahar Nasif, a car of her dreams. — AFP picDUBAI, Oct 3 — Ford has decided to present a Saudi Arabian activist with her dream car, after a landmark decree allowing women to drive for the first time in the ultra-conservative kingdom's history.

Ford Middle East wrote on Twitter that it had a yellow Mustang waiting to be picked up by women's rights activist Sahar Nassif — who had declared her love for the car in an interview shortly after the royal decree was issued on September 26.

"We'd like to give you your dream car," Ford Middle East tweeted to Nassif on Friday, followed hours later by "Your Mustang awaits" with the picture of a yellow car speeding through a tunnel and the hashtag #MustangSahar.

Saudi Arabia today announced it would allow women to drive from June 2018, ending a policy that for decades had severely curbed women's mobility.

The decision has opened up a lucrative new market for carmakers, with major brands already stepping up efforts to attract customers.

In recent years a number of women activists were detained for getting behind the wheel in Saudi Arabia.

In a rare act of mass protest in the kingdom, 47 Saudi women formed a convoy and drove through the capital Riyadh in November 1990 to demonstrate against the ban on driving. 

They were taken into custody and only released after their male guardians guaranteed the act would not be repeated. 

The kingdom still has some of the world's tightest restrictions on women: Under the state guardianship system, a male family member — normally the father, husband or brother — must grant permission for a woman's study, travel and other activities. — AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline