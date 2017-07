Five-seater solar car marries style and high-speed performance (VIDEO)

AMSTERDAM, July 13 — Solar Team Eindhoven is famous for producing sun-powered cars.

The Eindhoven University of Technology team won the last two Bridgestone World Solar Challenges in Cruiser Class.

In October they'll go for the hat-trick inside Stella Vie — a five-seater designed to show off solar cars' potential commercial future. — Reuters

The Stella Vie designed by Solar Team Eindhoven. — Screengrab from Reuters video