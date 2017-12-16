‘Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift’ Nissan 350 Z for sale

The car is being advertised for sale by the car retailer Auto Logix, which claims to be selling it on behalf of a collector. — Pic courtesy of Auto TraderLONDON, Dec 16 — Movie memorabilia comes in all shapes, sizes and price ranges, but you’ll need pretty deep pockets if you want to snap up a particularly interesting item that has just been put up for sale from the 2006 film Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. That’s because it’s the Nissan 350 Z that, as well as appearing in the film, also featured in the majority of the promotional material, and it’s now being advertised for sale through the Auto Trader magazine and website in the UK.

In the film, the 350 Z was owned by Takashi, aka the “Drift King” (DK), and was memorably equipped with a nitrous oxide system, although it appears that was only for cinematic purposes, of course. The Nissan is particularly recognizable due to the very distinctive artwork on the body, which was very much on display during the drift races Takashi took part in around Tokyo in the film.

The car is being advertised for sale by the car retailer Auto Logix, which claims to be selling it on behalf of a collector who bought it originally from Universal Pictures after the film was released. It seems the 350 Z was first registered in Japan back in 2002, and it’s said to look every-inch how you would expect a car to look that has starred in a street racing movie.

Anyone who’s genuinely interested in the car described by the seller as “the most famous 350 Z in the world” will be pleased to know it’s available to buy on finance, which is probably just as well considering it’s advertised for sale at an eye-watering asking price of £99,950 (RM543,178).

It’s believed a total of six of these 350 Z models were written-off during production of the movie, and the one being sold through Auto Trader is one of only two to survive the filming, and the only one to feature the performance upgrades. — AFP-Relaxnews