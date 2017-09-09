Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Fashion and Ferraris drive agenda at Goodwood Revival

Saturday September 9, 2017
09:51 AM GMT+8

Competitors prepare to race as they attend the Goodwood Revival festival, celebrating the halcyon days of British motor racing, at Goodwood race circuit in south England, September 8, 2017. ― Reuters picCompetitors prepare to race as they attend the Goodwood Revival festival, celebrating the halcyon days of British motor racing, at Goodwood race circuit in south England, September 8, 2017. ― Reuters picCHICHESTER (England), Sept 9 ― At Goodwood racetrack, one of England's famed venues, motor sport aficionados arrived in vintage attire from the 1940s, 50s and 60s to celebrate classic cars from the golden age of the British circuit.

The annual Goodwood Revival, a three-day jamboree of races and fashion, began yesterday featuring classic Aston Martins, Ferraris and Jaguars from an era when the track enjoyed its peak, hosting a wide range of events including Formula One.

Visitors to the circuit in southern England are expected to meet the strict dress code, with smart period clothes alongside full racing overalls while others opted for a mods and rockers look of classic suits or leather jackets.

Over 100,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which began in 1998. ― Reuters

