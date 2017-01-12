Facebook campaign for Free Myvi not ours, Perodua says

Perodua has said it has nothing to do with a Myvi giveaway currently circulating on Facebook.— Perodua picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 -- Local carmaker Perodua distance itself today from a Facebook campaign offering 15 free brand new Myvi cars.

Referring to a post made by a Facebook account “Perodua Malaysia Company”, Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd Managing Director Datuk Zahari Husin advised the public to only refer to the company’s official channels for any promotion.

“We are in no way associated with this Facebook account.

A screencap of the Facebook giveaway page, purporting to be giving away free Perodua Myvis. — Facebook pic

“Despite the post being taken down by the account owner, we wish to advise the public to only refer to our official channels on ongoing campaigns and promotions,” he said in a statement.

According to a screencapture of the post, Perodua would give 15 new Perodua Myvi cars in blue to lucky winners of a promotion in conjunction with the company’s anniversary.

He said Perodua only has one sales campaign at the moment, the “Golden Prosperity Deals” which offers savings of up to RM3,888 per month on selected models.

“In addition to the ‘Golden Prosperity Deals’, Perodua is also welcoming all members of the public to visit our ‘MYPerodua Nation’, which is Perodua’s largest carnival at the Aeon Mall Shah Alam (Outdoor Carpark) between 20th and 22nd January 2017,” he said.

The official channels include Perodua’s Facebook account under the “MYPerodua” name; official website; Instagram account (MYPerodua_instagram) and Perodua's dedicated customer loyalty website.