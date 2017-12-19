Euro NCAP 2017 safety tests: Volvo XC60 tops the list with Fiat Punto in last place

2017 crash test of the Volvo XC60. — Handout via AFPSTOCKHOLM, Dec 19 — Models from Volvo and Volkswagen top the list of this year’s safest vehicles, according to the various crash tests carried out by Euro NCAP in 2017.

This year, the Volvo XC60 gets the best score overall in Euro NCAP’s various tests. The premium SUV also comes top of the crop on adult occupant protection (98 per cent) and safety assistance (95 per cent), with onboard technology including autonomous emergency braking and blind spot information.

In the 2017 overall ranking, the Volvo XC60 comes ahead of the Volkswagen Arteon, the Volvo V90 and S90, the Volkswagen T-Roc and the Subaru XV and Impreza. Note that the latter two models get the highest scores of the year for child occupant protection (89 per cent). The Volkswagen Arteon tops the table for pedestrian protection (85 per cent).

These days, there aren’t many cars that don’t score five stars overall in the famous safety rating. Even more rare, thankfully, are models with no stars at all! In 2017, just one car got an overall zero star rating — the Fiat Punto — which has no safety assistance technology and proved less effective in all domains.

This European program for evaluating the safety of new cars (Euro NCAP) — which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year — tests models on sale on the European market. The results are therefore only valid for these specific models. — AFP-Relaxnews