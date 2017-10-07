Elon Musk: Tesla in ‘production hell’ to meet Model 3 deadline

A Wall Street Journal report said parts of Model 3 were being made by hand as recently as early September, adding to production delays. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Oct 7 — Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted that the electric carmaker was “deep in production hell”, just days after the company said it would fall behind its planned ramp-up for the new Model 3 sedan due to production bottlenecks.

Tesla has been struggling to meet delivery deadlines on Model 3 and in the most recent quarter missed its initial production target.

Shares of the company showed little reaction to Musk’s replies to Twiteratti, complaining about the company’s production delays.

In response to a Tesla customer asking if he would get his car delivered this year, Musk tweeted, “December will be a big month, so probably, but it is impossible to be certain right now.”

The Palo Alto, California-based company delivered just 220 Model 3 sedans and produced 260 in the third quarter.

Musk also said Tesla would reschedule the unveiling of its semi-truck to November 16 as it focuses on fixing production issues tied to Model 3 and increases battery production for Puerto Rico.

The unveiling of the truck, called Tesla Semi, has been delayed for the second time this year. Musk had initially said the truck would be unveiled in September, but he later rescheduled it to late October.

“Semi specs are better than anything I’ve seen reported so far. Semi eng/design team work is aces, but other needs are greater right now,” Elon replied to a twitter user who asked him about the specifications of the semi-truck.

Earlier in the day, Musk said the company will send more battery installers to Puerto Rico to help restore power after Hurricane Maria knocked out power on the island over two weeks ago. — Reuters