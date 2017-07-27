E Class Coupe – Another masterpiece from Mercedes Malaysia

The E Class Coupe interior boasts a high degree of personalisation. — Photo by YS KhongPETALING JAYA, July 27 — Mercedes-Benz Malaysia today unveiled yet another addition to the Mercedes-Benz Dream Car Collection, in the form of the Mercedes-Benz E Class Coupe.

“The sleek and athletic design with its masculine appeal and its refined luxury perfectly position this vehicle as the ultimate statue symbol. It is truly a masterpiece and a proud member of the Mercedes-Benz Dream Car Collection,” says Mark Raine, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia.

Built based on the E Class platform, the Coupe is a vast improvement both in looks and technology over the previous E Class Coupe – at the moment, two variants are offered in Malaysia, the E 200 Coupé AMG Line, with 184 hp and 300 Nm of torque, capable of accelerating from 0-100km/h in 7.8 seconds, while the E 300 Coupé, with 245 hp, 370Nm, capable of accelerating from 0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds.

The E Class Coupe interior boasts a high degree of personalisation and high value perception with design highlights such as the new and exclusive air-vents with turbine look and best-in-class features such as Burmester surround sound system, and Widescreen Cockpit.

The coupé is characterised by a distinctive front end with low-positioned sports grille and central star, a long bonnet with power domes, a rearward-shifted, squat greenhouse and a muscular rear end. The dynamic looks are underlined by four frameless, fully retractable side windows and the absence of a visible B-pillar.

At the rear end are the two-part, extremely flat LED tail lamps, whilst the front is adorned with multibeam LEDheadlamps. When the vehicle is opened, the tail light LEDs illuminate successively from the centre of the vehicle outwards. On locking the vehicle, the light sequence runs in the opposite direction. Both are additionally combined with an up and down dimming feature. This taillight show welcomes and says goodbye to the vehicle user similarly to the familiar welcome feature of the blue optical-fibre show in the front headlamp. Thanks to innovative crystal optics, the tail lamps also have a brilliant appearance reminiscent of the glow of a jet engine.

On the inside, there are two brilliant, 12.3-inch (31.2 cm) displays with a high resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels –merged under a single lens to produce a Widescreen Cockpit that appears to float in space. The instrument cluster in the driver's direct line of vision shows virtual instruments which can be represented in three different styles: "Classic", "Sport" and "Progressive".

Touch control buttons in the steering wheel enable the driver to control the instrument cluster and multimedia system using finger swipes without having to take a hand off the steering wheel. Additional controls come in the form of a touchpad with controller in the centre console, which can also recognise handwriting, plus the Linguatronic voice control system. There are also direct-access buttons for controlling the air conditioning, for example, and for convenient activation and deactivation of certain driver assistance systems.

The avant-garde yet highly luxurious seats in the Coupé take their cue from the sedan. The sporty individual-seat characteristics find their distinctive impression in all four seats.

In conjunction with AMG Line it is also possible to choose very sporty, highly contrasting leather interiors in black/classic red or black/deep white, all with horizontal seams. The interior lighting makes use of durable, energy-saving LED technology. The same applies to the enhanced ambient lighting with 64 colours.

The AMG Line exterior gives the exterior an added sense of sportiness– from the dynamic AMG body-styling to the diamond radiator grille with chrome pins to the large AMG light-alloy wheels. Additional individualisation for the E 300 Coupé comes courtesy of the Night Package with a host of design details in high-gloss black.

With a length of 4826 mm (+123 mm), a width of 1860 mm (+74 mm) and a height of 1430 mm (+33 mm), the new E-Class Coupé clearly outstrips its predecessor in terms of length, width and height. The principal beneficiary of the wider track, with 1605 mm at the front (+67 mm) and 1609 mm at the rear (+68 mm), is the driving dynamics.

The significantly larger footprint compared with the previous model is to the benefit of passengers with extra spaciousness and comfort. They profit especially in terms of rear knee room, front and rear shoulder room as well as rear headroom.

The suspension on the new E-Class Coupé offers agile driving pleasure on winding roads together with exceptional ride comfort. The Coupé comes as standard with Agility Control suspension with passive, selective damping. In the interests of a sporty look, the suspension is 15 millimetres lower than on the Saloon and is tuned for comfort with an amplitude-dependent damping system.

The Dynamic Select system enables the driver to influence other vehicle settings – such as the throttle response, ECO start/stop function, shift points of the automatic transmission and more. Depending on the equipment level, Dynamic Select provides the following transmission modes: Comfort, ECO, Sport, Sport + and Individual. "Individual" allows drivers to configure their own preferred vehicle settings.

A new era of connectivity and digitalisation is marked by the infotainment system in the E-Class Coupé with comand Online. This includes integration of the smartphone into the vehicle's infotainment system by means of capacitive aerial coupling and wireless charging. This means that compatible mobile phones can be charged wirelessly and also connected to the vehicle's exterior aerial. This dispenses with the need to find a plug and connect a cable. There is an added advantage: using Near Field Communication, the customer's smartphone becomes the digital vehicle key with which the car can be locked and unlocked as well as started.

If the vehicle is equipped with Comand Online, it is possible to use Apple's smartphone-based infotainment system CarPlay® as well as Google's Android Auto™. (Android Auto™ mobile app availability is subject to local market conditions)

As a member of the current E-Class family it comes with all the features of the E-Class executive saloon. Active Brake Assist comes as standard. It is able to warn the driver of an imminent collision, provide optimum support with emergency braking and, if necessary, also autonomously apply the brakes. In addition to slower-moving, stopping or stationary vehicles, it can also detect pedestrians crossing in the danger zone ahead of the vehicle.

Other intelligent systems are also available for the E-Class Coupé, including high-resolution Multibeam LED headlamps. These headlamps, each with 84 individually activated high-performance LEDs, automatically illuminate the road surface with a precision-controlled distribution of exceptionally bright light – without dazzling other road users.

For even more exclusivity, The E 300 Coupé is available with Edition 1, limited to only 555 units worldwide. It combines the AMG Line and the Night package with 50.8 cm (20-inch) AMG light-alloy wheels. All the models available at market launch are equipped as standard with the 9G TRONIC nine-speed automatic transmission, which allows fast gearshifts along with lower engine speeds.

Agility Financing guarantees the future value of the E-Class Coupé.

Agility Financing is available for the newest addition to the Mercedes-Benz Dream Car collection. Customers can finance their new E 200 Coupé at RM 4,358*, E 300 Coupé at RM4,998* and E 300 Coupé Edition1 at RM5,348* per month with a three year Agility Financing tenure. The hire purchase based instalment plan by Mercedes-Benz Financial guarantees the future value of the E-Class Coupé.

Customers under Agility Financing will enjoy lower monthly instalment compared to traditional financing and have full control over the decision to settle the financing, extend an agreement or simply return the vehicle to Mercedes-Benz at the end of the agreement.