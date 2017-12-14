Dutch customiser reveals Tesla Model S wagon

Tesla Model S Shooting Brake. — AFP picLONDON, Dec 14 — Niels van Roij is a London-based Dutch car designer known for projects such as the Future London Taxi, a TVR Artemis concept around eight years ago, and most often for taking luxury cars and turning them into limousines.

It was revealed a couple of months ago that Roij was working on something that looked a lot like a Tesla Model S hearse, but new renderings of his Tesla Model S ‘shooting brake’ project have just been released and are getting people excited.

This latest design for a Model S conversion sees a new sculpted rear end with a bold stance added to the original Tesla profile, and there’s also a longer roof and a good deal of chrome around the side windows that van Roij claims adds visual length and “reduces the extra optical mass” of an estate car.

In a press release to go with the new renderings, Van Roij said his team had come up with no less than 16 different design themes from three initial propositions, before settling on what now appears to be the final design.

Further bespoke conversions are planned based on different platforms.

But of this one, Van Roij said, “The conversion merges seamlessly with the Tesla base vehicle, while clearly communicating through form, design language and materials that this is a tailor-made Shooting Brake.”

But don’t expect to see this new take on the Tesla Model S on roads near you in the not-too-distant future; in fact you would be lucky to ever set your eyes on one outside of a car show or in a museum.

This particular design has been commissioned by a shooting brake collector and EV enthusiast in the Netherlands called Floris de Raadt, and only 20 of them are going to be built by a company called RemetzCar, which is located close to Amsterdam.

It will eventually go on sale in the first week of March next year, but the price is yet to be revealed. — AFP