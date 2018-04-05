DRB-Hicom to roll out first Tata truck by Q3

DRB-HICOM Commercial Vehicles Sdn Bhd expects to roll out the first Tata commercial vehicle under its completely knocked-down (CKD) programme by Q3 2018. — Reuters file picSHAH ALAM, April 5 — DRB-HICOM Commercial Vehicles Sdn Bhd (DHCV), the distributor of Tata Motor commercial vehicles in Malaysia, expects to roll out the first Tata commercial vehicle under its completely knocked-down (CKD) programme by the third quarter (Q3) of this year.

Chief Operating Officer of Automotive Distribution, Defence, Manufacturing and Engineering of DRB-HICOM Datuk Abdul Harith Abdullah said the company is confident of assembling high-quality Tata commercial vehicles at its automotive complex in Pekan, Pahang.

“We have yet to start the (CKD programme) but we have obtained the necessary approval from the relevant authorities, including, most importantly, DRB-HICOM headquarters.

“Looking at the programme, by Q3 this year our first (CKD Tata) unit will be out from our Pekan plant,” he told a media conference after attending the launching ceremony of the new Tata Motors commercial trucks, the Tata Super Ace and two Tata Ultra variants, at Setia Alam here today.

Also present were Tata Motors Ltd Head of International Business (Commercial Vehicles) Rudrarup Maitra and Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia Mridul Kumar.

DHCV has invested RM10 million in an assembly plant for Tata in Pekan, with the first production units comprising light and medium commercial vehicles.

Meanwhile, Rudrarup said he was confident that some 250 units of Tata Super Ace trucks could be sold in Malaysia this year based on the demand for food truck businesses.

The one-tonne Super Ace, priced at RM51,202.60 (on-the-road without insurance and body type application), is a mini-truck suited for inter-city and intra-city transportation of goods and is powered by a 1,405cc diesel engine.

The Ultra 814, priced at RM94,855.50 (on-the-road without insurance and body type application), is powered by a new generation NG 3.0 litre CRDI engine coupled with a next generation transmission.

The Ultra 1014, priced at RM107,785.50 (on-the-road without insurance and body type application), offered faster turnaround times and enhanced profitability for any goods carrying business, making it an ideal work-horse for movement of materials across distances. — Bernama