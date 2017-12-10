Dodge launches digital garage for its biggest fans

Dodge is launching Dodge Garage, a virtual space where those that know the difference between a HEMI and a flathead or a Hurst and Tremec shifter can hang out and discuss, or even dispute, everything to do about Dodge and Mopar. — AFP picWASHINGTON, Dec 10 — If you’re a muscle car obsessive but you’re surrounded by people who don’t share your passion, the opening of Dodge Garage will be very good news.

More than simply an online forum, Dodge Garage is an innovative digital hub that pools together all of the best content from all of the best digital sources, plus the latest conversations on social media channels.

“Dodge Garage consolidates all there is to know about the latest muscle car and racing enthusiast news into one comprehensive destination,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands — Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA — North America. “The real-time dynamics of digital media force enthusiasts to search across multiple platforms to find the latest product information, performance news, where to race, dates for the next big auto show and where the next Cars & Coffee will take place in their area.”

Therefore, among other things, the hub will offer daily news, a full calendar of events happening locally and nationwide, enable users to follow the Dodge and Mopar racing teams, to watch the latest video clips and to shop for Dodge and Mopar merchandise.

“In the digital space, content is king and Dodge enthusiasts are consuming it at an industry-leading rate,” said Kuniskis. “Dodge Garage provides the quickest, easiest and most comprehensive way to funnel all this passion and engagement through a single source.” — AFP-Relaxnews