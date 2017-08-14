Djan takes double victory at Batu Kawan

Tengku Djan Ley with his Racing Vios. — Pictures by YS KhongBATU KAWAN, Aug 14 — Tengku Djan Ley, hot favourite to win the Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Race at Batu Kawan over the weekend of 12-13 August, 2017 did not disappoint his fans by scoring a double victory for both the races.

Tengku Djan participated in the Super Sporting Class, which is for any drivers who have won races on a race track. There are two other classes, Sporting Class, for drivers with race experience, but who have never been on the podium, and also for drivers with no experience in motor sport events, plus a ‘promotional’ class, for celebrities and VIP’s.

The 1,650 metre track carved out of the Batu Kawan Stadium car park is very tight, with eleven turns, and overtaking is extremely difficult as the straights are very short. Feedback from some key drivers indicate that only second and third gears are used — the start is a rolling start, and cars are likely to be in second gear for the start.

Tengku Djan, driving under Maxx & Go colours took pole position for Race 1 with the fastest lap time of just a shade under 1 min 17 seconds, followed closely by Mark Darwin from Team Dream Chaser just a couple of tenths behind. The rolling start saw Djan take the lead with Mark Darwin and the rest of the field breathing down their necks. After a couple of laps, Djan, clearly the best driver of the lot, drew away steadily to win the 18 lap race with a 15 second gap to Mark Darwin, with Syafiq Ali in third.

Early favourite James Verappen who was running in a race in 7th with Boy Wong, clipped a wall and retired with a broken rim. Boy then found himself locked in a keen battle with Mitchell Cheah while lower down, it was Dato Mohd Nasri who had a battle with Akina Teo and Vincent Ng having a great scrap for 9th position.

Shawn Lee also scored a double victory in the Promo Category.Before the race start, Djan confided in me and said that the circuit is very tight, and there is little or no chance of overtaking — ‘’Qualifying time is very important”. Thus for official qualifying, Djan chose a driving strategy that allowed him to get at least one fast lap without any ‘hindrance’ from other cars on the track.

The cars are mechanically close to stock save for a few modifications to the suspension and have an LSD — the engine is stock, and in order to be ‘fast’ one has to be very precise and ‘technical’ in the driving — translated, it means you have to maximise the car, and maximise the track — the one who is most consistent at this will win, in theory.

What was interesting to watch was how close the driver could get to the concrete barriers that lined the entire length of the track, for safety purposes. Cornering, especially cornering fast, is all about racing lines, and racing lines is all about how to maximise speed, which all boils down to how close you put the car to the edge of the road (read as concrete barrier). Too close means you can hit the barrier and damage the car — Djan’s No 12 race Vios clearly showed some signs of ‘touching’ the barriers, even before the race. Other drivers also suffered similar fates, with some getting into more heated arguments with the concrete barriers during unofficial and official practice, suffering broken rims, bent fenders, and even missing bumpers.

Concrete barriers are all over at the Batu Kawan circuit.Race 2 of the Promotional Category once again saw beatboxer Shawn Lee, who won Race 1 of the same category, make his lightning start from pole and pull away from the field with Shukri Yahaya and Danny Koo in tow.

Fattah Amin who did not finish Race 1 made a great start and was running in mid field for much of the race together with TRD Asia’s Masaaki Murata but he soon caught Diana Danielle who was in 4th. He made a brave attempt to pass on the inside of 3 but the move did not materialise. He clipped the rear of Diana’s car in mid corner and the resultant move sent both their cars into the barriers and into retirement.

Shawn went on to win his second race of the weekend with Shukri Yahaya and Danny Koo completing the podium positions.

Racing fans were not disappointed when they stayed for Race 2 for the Sporting Category. The race turned out to be one of the most thrilling of the weekend with close battles throughout the field. In fact, the drivers were so closely matched that 15 drivers were lapping within 1 second of each other.

The constant jostling for positions kept fans on the edge as the top three drivers led by Race 1 winner Ken Foo, Patrick Tam and Brendon Lim could be seen exchanging paintwork on numerous occasions.

Patrick made numerous attempts to pass Foo but his efforts were regularly thwarted due to the matching performance of all the cars. With the final lap board appearing on Lap 17, Patrick made a do-or-die attempt on the outside going into Turn 1. Being on the dirtier line, he slid wide into the barricades and retired. Shanmuganathan whose view of the incident was shielded by other cars, ran into Patrick’s car and duly retired.

Kenneth Koh took his first podium with Brendon crossing the line in third less than a second behind.

With the crowds pumped up following the Sporting Category race, there were great expectations for the final race of the weekend, Race 2 of the Super Sporting Category. What would Tengku Djan do from his 3rd position on the reversed grid while carrying 20kg ballast for winning Race 1? Would he settle for points or attempt to win on the tight street circuit?

The question was quickly answered when he made a brilliant start by diving inside of Mark Darwin in Turn 1 and began his pursuit of Shafiq. Shafiq increased his pace but was still finding difficulty shaking off Djan’s Car 12 that was looming large in his mirrors.

Djan found the opportunity on Lap 3 when he found good drive out of Turn 9 to pull alongside Shafiq. Shafiq kept the inside line going into Turn 10 and when Tengku tried to turn in for the corner, they touched, sending Tengku into a half spin.

However, with background in drift, Tengku powered out of the slide and into the lead, never looking back from there to the chequered flag. The loser in the move was Shafiq who had to retire due to damage to his car.

There were more thrills further down the field when Kenny Lee was engaged in a tense battle with Akina Teo, James Verappen and Dato Mohd Nasri. Kenny finally managed to make a serious move on Lap 12 and James capitalised on the situation to also move into 9th position.

It was a fantastic weekend of racing with high-quality driving and the crowds who came out to Batu Kawan witnessed not only spectacular racing but also an amazing array of activities. The turn out on Sunday eclipsed Saturday’s numbers with a total visitor count of over 28,000 enjoying the festivities at the very first Toyota GAZOO Racing (TGR) Racing Festival.

Another item that is just as exciting is the driving display held at the Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival, held in conjunction with the race programme. Here, visitors are treated to a synchronised driving display and also a drift demonstration by the Toyo Tyres Team in two specially prepared Toyota 86 cars.

The next event will be on November 25th and 26th in MAEPS, Serdang and this event is expected to be as explosive and exciting as the first one in Penang.