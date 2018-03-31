DBKL app lets you check if you have a traffic summons

DBKL’s new app lets you find out if you have a traffic summons (or two). — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Having a nagging suspicion that you might have incurred a DBKL traffic summons when you double-parked near your favourite mamak stall recently?

Well, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) now has an app that allows you to check exactly that.

The DBKL MOBiS (Mobile Information Service) app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, is described as “a mobile application developed by the DBKL Information Management Department to help the public get fast information such as checking their DBKL traffic compound and online payment, DBKL Hotline Number and Payment Counter Locations.”

All users need to do is log in using with MyKad number to find out details like the date of the offence, location, and quantum of the fine.

DBKL added via its website that details of summonses will be available on the app within a day of being issued.