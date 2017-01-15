Daimler’s Zetsche shows off the new Mercedes E-Class (VIDEO)

DETROIT, Jan 15 — Daimler Chairman Dieter Zetsche discusses the E-Class family of luxury vehicles. He speaks with David Westin on ‘What’d You Miss?’ from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. — Bloomberg

Daimler chairman Dieter Zetsche speaks on the Mercedes stage next to the Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50 (left) and the Mercedes-AMG GT S during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2017. — Reuters pic