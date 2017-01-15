Daimler’s Zetsche shows off the new Mercedes E-Class (VIDEO)

DETROIT, Jan 15 — Daimler Chairman Dieter Zetsche discusses the E-Class family of luxury vehicles. He speaks with David Westin on ‘What’d You Miss?’ from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. — Bloomberg
Sunday January 15, 2017
11:33 AM GMT+8
