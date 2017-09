China’s solar cell maker to join electric vehicle race (VIDEO)

BEIJING, Sept 15 — An energy conglomerate in China is seeking opportunities in electric vehicles eight months after announcing plans to make batteries for zero-emission cars.

In an exclusive interview, Golden Concord Group President Kou Bingen says the company plans to team up with a car maker in China to join the EV market. — Bloomberg

Golden Concord Group President Kou Bingen speaks to Bloomberg in an interview. — Bloomberg pic