Chevy Bolt beats Tesla in range tests

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 8 ― With Tesla’s electric cars, it’s generally accepted that you get what you pay for ― the higher price tag buys you models with greater range than almost all their rivals. Well, the highly regarded Tesla Model S 75D has just been outperformed in real-world range tests by the considerably less expensive 2017 Chevrolet Bolt.

American Consumer Reports has been putting EVs to the test to see how their claimed range on a single charge compares to how they perform in real world driving.

On paper, the Chevy Bolt has an EPA-estimated range on a fully charged battery of 238 miles, while the pricier Tesla Model S is rated at an even more impressive 259 miles. When put to the test though, the little Chevy not only outperformed the Tesla, it even exceeded its own claimed range by as much as 12 miles.

The Bolt managed to keep going for 250 miles before its battery went flat, while a 2016 Tesla Model S 75D ran out of power after just 235 miles. In fact, even the more expensive Tesla Model X 90D crossover, with a range rating of 257 miles, drained its battery after just 230 miles.

Unfortunately, Consumer Reports hasn’t yet tested the 100D versions of the Model S and Model X, but they do expect them to go further on a full charge than the Chevy Bolt. Then again, with prices well above the US$100,000 (RM428,350) mark, those two really ought to eclipse the Bolt with its starting price of just US$37,495.

Overall, the publication still rates the Tesla Model S as the best all-electric vehicle you can buy right now, but the Chevy manages to achieve an extremely impressive second place.

As well as its excellent range, the Bolt also scored high for its agility and quietness, but a “squishy” feel to its brakes, long charging time, bumpy ride and below-par seats stopped it taking top spot.

Even so, Chevy must be delighted the Bolt pushed a car costing almost twice as much as hard as it did. ― AFP-Relaxnews