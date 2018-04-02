Chance to win an Emel Edition Renault Captur for Hari Raya

The grand prize of the EMEL COLOURFULRAYA CONTEST 2018 is an EMEL Edition Renault Captur. — Picture courtesy of TC Euro Cars (TCEC)KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Here is chance to win a great-looking SUV. It is the Designer EMEL Edition Renault Captur, from TC Euro Cars (TCEC), a result of a collaboration exercise between TCEC and local fashion designer label EMEL.

The winning vehicle is the Ivory (body) / Diamond Black (roof) in a one-of-a-kind lace print livery that reflects the EMEL Raya 2018 Collection theme of Chantilly lace.

EMEL is a home-grown Malaysian baju raya designer brand and its 2018 collection was unveiled at a fashion show in conjunction with the launch of the COLOURFULRAYA CONTEST 2018.

In addition to the special edition Renault Captur as the grand prize, there are also 300 other prizes from Panasonic Beauty and another 100 prizes in the form of baju raya from EMEL up for grabs.

In total, there are over RM200,000 worth of prizes to be won.

The contest is open to members of the public aged 18 years and above and runs from March 29 to May 15, 2018.

To enter, participants can go to www.colourfulraya.com or visit participating retail partners Avenue K, Melawati Mall and Parkson (Pavilion, KLCC and Bangi) and scan the relevant QR code to fill out the contest form online.

Alternatively, participants can also access links to the contest through ZALORA.com.my, FASHIONVALET.com and EMEL.my.

No purchase is necessary for participation.

Winners will be determined through a weekly draw. There will be a total of six draws, with 66 prizes to be won each week. The final draw will take place on May 16 with the prize giving ceremony scheduled for May 25, 2018.

“In conjunction with the upcoming Raya celebration, we are excited to collaborate with EMEL to give away an exclusive edition Renault Captur.

One lucky winner is going to celebrate a more colourful raya in style this year and I wish the best of luck to all participants,” said Kuan Kim Luen, CEO, TC Euro Cars Sdn Bhd.

The Renault Captur is available in four stylish two-toned colour options — Ivory/Diamond Black (roof), Flame Red/Diamond Black (roof), Arizona Orange/Diamond Black (roof) and Pacific Blue/Ivory (roof).

To showcase the various exclusive prints from the EMEL Chantilly lace collection, TCEC also extended the vibrant, eye-catching motifs on each colour option, which were displayed during the fashion show.

The fashionable and versatile Renault Captur

Locally assembled at the Tan Chong Motor Assemblies (TCMA) plant in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur, the Renault Captur is certified as an EEV and offers great value for money at the price of RM109,000 (on-the-road inclusive of GST, without insurance, for Peninsular Malaysia and private registration).

The chic and versatile Renault Captur blends all the cues of an urban crossover that modern drivers have come to expect. Its expressive exterior styling, dynamic lines and trendy two-toned vibrant colours are sure to turn heads on the road. Spirited performance and excellent fuel efficiency is achieved through the turbocharged TCe 120 engine, which delivers more torque than a 1.8L normally-aspirated engine.

Inside, Renault has also paid a lot of attention to detail. For example, the seats come with attractive zippable covers that are removable for easy washing while a reversible boot floor with carpeting on one side and plastic on the other is a practical and useful feature in a tropical climate like Malaysia.

The Renault Captur has been the best-selling crossover model in its class in Europe, with global sales of over 700,000 units.

“The Captur’s trendy design, European safety and comfort standards, high driving position and easy manoeuvrability reflects its great urban appeal, ideal for today’s active modern lifestyle,” said Kuan.

Standard features and safety equipment include:

Auto Headlights and Rain Sensors

MediaNav with 7” touchscreen, AUX, USB, Bluetooth, Navigation and Reverse camera

Keyless entry and start

Eco mode for additional fuel efficiency of up to 10 per cent

Four airbags — dual frontal and dual head/thorax side

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with traction control

Hill Start Assist

The Renault Captur comes with the 5-in-Captur after sales service package, which includes:

Five-year full manufacturer’s warranty with unlimited mileage

Service and maintenance (parts and labour) for five years or up to 100,000km, whichever comes first, available at additional cost

Complimentary 24 hours roadside assistance[1]

Pick-up and delivery during scheduled maintenance at Renault service centres

Mobility service of replacement car in the event any part is not available for over 48 hours at authorised service centres, subject to availability